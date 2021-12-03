Feds, Trump Tell 2nd Circ. Defamation Case Belongs With DOJ

By Stewart Bishop (December 3, 2021, 7:27 PM EST) -- Attorneys for the U.S. Department of Justice and Donald Trump on Friday urged the Second Circuit to find that the former president was acting within the scope of his office when he made allegedly defamatory remarks about a writer who accused him of rape. Federal prosecutors are seeking to stand in for Trump in a defamation suit brought by author and journalist E. Jean Carroll, who says Trump raped her at a department store in the 1990s. Trump denied the allegation but went further in public comments, claiming Carroll is "not my type" and had falsely accused other men of sexual...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS