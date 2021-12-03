Trail Blazers Fire GM After O'Melveny Toxic Workplace Probe

By Rachel Scharf (December 3, 2021, 4:18 PM EST) -- The NBA's Portland Trail Blazers said Friday they have fired General Manager and President of Basketball Operations Neil Olshey after an O'Melveny & Myers LLP workplace misconduct investigation found that he violated the team's code of conduct. Neil Olshey has been fired from his role as president of basketball operations for the Portland Trail Blazers following an investigation led by O'Melveny & Myers. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer) The leadership shake-up comes just one month after the Trail Blazers hired O'Melveny to review "workplace environment" concerns, per a Nov. 6 announcement. Although the team did not identify any individuals, multiple news outlets reported at the time...

