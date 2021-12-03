GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week

By Sue Reisinger (December 3, 2021, 4:15 PM EST) -- Two new reports hold good news and bad news for general counsel: most will have larger budgets in 2022 for both in-house and outside counsel, but most general counsel also don't feel prepared to handle the growing data security risks. These are some of the stories in corporate legal news you may have missed in the past week. More Money For Outside And In-House Counsel Expected In '22 Mergers and acquisitions, employment disputes and cybersecurity concerns are expected to be among the drivers for growth in the legal industry in 2022, as companies continue to spend more money to outsource their legal...

