Del. Justices Pick Contract Over Bad Math In $750M Merger

By Ben Zigterman (December 6, 2021, 7:35 PM EST) -- A UnitedHealthcare subsidiary could pay $38 million more than it wanted to buy an insurance company after the Delaware Supreme Court found that a correct calculation of the seller's tangible net worth should be prioritized over a consistent use of an inaccurate calculation. The Delaware high court found that the final purchase price Golden Rule Financial Corp. should pay for USHealth Group would be adjusted up or down by however much the calculated tangible net worth deviated from a target value. (Stock) A three-judge panel found Friday that a lower court correctly dismissed in January a lawsuit from Golden Rule Financial...

