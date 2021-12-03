2 Firms Guide Schwazze's Latest Financing And Pot Co. Buys

By Sarah Jarvis (December 3, 2021, 7:03 PM EST) -- Cannabis company Schwazze announced Friday that it plans to sell $95 million in convertible notes to institutional investors, and to acquire New Mexico-based assets and equity that will make the Colorado-based company a multistate operator. Schwazze, which was represented by Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck LLP in the notes matter, said it plans to use the proceeds from the note to fund recently announced acquisitions and other expansion initiatives. The notes — which have a five-year term and will accrue at 13% interest per year — will be convertible into company shares, and the company plans to issue and sell the notes...

