Insurers Say Law On Death Benefits Can't Be Retroactive

By Carolina Bolado (December 8, 2021, 5:03 PM EST) -- Four insurers told the Florida Supreme Court on Wednesday that a 2016 law placing more responsibility on life insurance companies to track deaths of policyholders and track down beneficiaries should not be applied retroactively because it violates the companies' due process rights. In oral arguments in Tallahassee, Robert Hochman of Sidley Austin LLP, who represents the insurers, told the court that his clients' property rights are affected by the change in the period after which insurers must report and deliver unclaimed death benefits, from five years after the insurer is notified of a policyholder's death to five years after the date...

