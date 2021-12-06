FCA Urges 'Fair' Funding Of Compensation Framework

By Irene Madongo (December 6, 2021, 6:35 PM GMT) -- The City watchdog published a discussion paper on Monday as it attempts to improve how to fund the compensation system in the financial services sector in a "fair and sustainable" way. The regulator proposed some options for how to pay for the Financial Services Compensation Scheme through fees charged to financial services providers, which have long challenged the Financial Conduct Authority to look for other ways of funding its operations. Sheldon Mills, an executive director at the FCA, said the regulator wants consumers to have trust in a thriving financial services sector, and also for businesses to be confident that they...

