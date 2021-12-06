Audit Watchdog To Focus On Supervising Climate Risks

By Najiyya Budaly (December 6, 2021, 2:43 PM GMT) -- The auditing watchdog has said that it will focus on tackling climate risks in its supervision of corporate reports submitted by companies during their next financial year. The Financial Reporting Council said on Friday that its teams will check how companies in Britain include the details of how they tackle risks to their business from climate change in writing their corporate reports to investors. The scrutiny will include an assessment of whether climate change is harming their profits in the financial year that starts in 2022. The teams will identify areas where it wants companies to improve their reporting and set out examples...

