MPs Urged To Resist Gold-Plating Rules To Encourage Fintech

By Najiyya Budaly (December 6, 2021, 6:30 PM GMT) -- Britain must resist the temptation to go above and beyond global standards by gold-plating regulations for the financial markets in order to encourage innovation within the sector, experts have told a group of influential MPs. Michael Moore, director general of the British Private Equity and Venture Capital Association, said on Monday that regulators must ensure that the level of detail in any post-Brexit requirements is proportionate to encourage innovation in financial technology rather than adding in unnecessarily stringent requirements to global rules. "Our hope given the nature of our members raising capital globally and then deploying it is that we keep...

