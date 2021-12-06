Intertrust Inks €1.8B Deal With CSC After Abandoned PE Bid

By Benjamin Horney (December 6, 2021, 6:56 PM EST) -- Corporation Service Co., advised by Skadden, will buy Intertrust for roughly €1.8 billion ($2 billion), the companies said Monday, in a deal that comes only a few days after a competing suitor dropped out and just over a month since the Dutch administrative services provider was first targeted by an activist investor. The transaction calls for Wilmington, Delaware-headquartered CSC to acquire Netherlands-based Intertrust NV for €20 per share in cash, according to a statement. The agreement has been unanimously greenlit by both the management and supervisory boards of Intertrust. Rodman Ward III, CEO of CSC, said in the statement that the...

