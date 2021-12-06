Eversheds Guides Aston Lark Client Book Deal

By Martin Croucher (December 6, 2021, 3:14 PM GMT) -- Insurance broker Aston Lark said on Monday that it will buy the client book of an employee benefits agency, even though the company is preparing to change ownership. Aston Lark said that the acquisition of the clients of Choice Benefits Ltd. will enable it to better "join the dots" within its own portfolio. The deal to buy the Lancashire-based broker comes before the takeover of Aston Lark by an insurance broking challenger brand, Howden. "We have seen tremendous growth in our employee benefits business in 2021, both through acquisition and organic growth, on the back of increasing volumes of cross-sales across...

