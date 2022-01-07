Legal Industry Jobs Dip Slightly In December

By Kevin Penton (January 7, 2022, 4:28 PM EST) -- Job growth in the legal industry trickled off in December 2021, with the sector losing approximately 300 jobs compared to November, according to preliminary data released Friday by the U.S. Department of Labor Statistics. Approximately 1.16 million people were employed in the legal industry in December, an overall growth of 3% for 2021 compared to December 2020, when approximately 1.12 million were employed in the sector, according to seasonally adjusted numbers from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. While the legal industry has demonstrated steady job growth from when the COVID-19 pandemic prompted jobs to dip as low as 1.1 million...

