IP Firm Merchant & Gould Launches ITC Practice

By Adrian Cruz (December 6, 2021, 4:36 PM EST) -- Intellectual property firm Merchant & Gould PC has launched a U.S. International Trade Commission practice group with a specialty in Section 337 investigations, the firm said Monday. Merchant & Gould's ITC practice will be led by partner Joshua Hartman, who joined the firm in September. Hartman told Law360 on Monday that the ITC group will consist of 12 attorneys in cities that include New York, Minneapolis and Atlanta led by a core group of Section 337 specialists including himself in the Washington, D.C., area. "This group was definitely part of the plan when I first started here, and it's great to see...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS