Surveys, Awards & More: Law360's 2023 Editorial Calendar

Law360's Roundup of Quarterly Attorney Promotions
Every quarter, Law360 publishes a roundup of attorney promotions from law firms across the U.S. and around the world.
To submit your firm's attorney promotions for the fourth quarter of the year (Oct. 1, 2022 through Dec. 31, 2022), please click here.
Submissions are due Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at 5 p.m. ET. If you have any questions about quarterly promotions, please email newsroom@law360.com.
To submit your firm's attorney promotions for the first quarter of 2023 (Jan. 1, 2023 through March 31, 2023) please click here. Submissions are due Friday, April 7, 2023, at 5 p.m. ET.
Law360's 2023 Editorial Boards
Law360 is looking for avid readers of our publications to serve as members of our 2023 editorial advisory boards.
The purpose of the editorial advisory board is to get feedback from readers on how Law360 can improve its coverage and to provide our reporters with a pool of potential sources. All discussions from the advisory board calls are off the record.
All participants will be asked to join one board conference call a year, which will generally be held on Tuesdays or Thursdays at 4 p.m. EST/1 p.m. PST, and to give occasional feedback to section editors via email about specific news coverage.
On the annual conference call, participants will be asked to prepare two to three talking points and cases or trends in their practice areas to discuss. The more specific the suggestions are, the more helpful they will be to Law360 in planning future coverage, so we ask that board members take some time prior to the meeting to consider their answers. We will also ask for suggestions on how we can improve our coverage.
You must currently subscribe to and read the relevant Law360 publication to serve on an editorial advisory board.
The deadline for submissions will be announced in early 2023.
Click here and choose Law360's 2023 Editorial Boards from the dropdown menu to submit an application for our editorial boards.
If you have any questions, please email newsroom@law360.com.
Law360's Annual Law Firm Survey
Our annual survey of law firms supports Law360's deep dives into the law firm market. The survey focuses on law firms that are U.S.-based or have at least 50 attorneys in the United States.
Data from the survey will also be used in the next iteration of the Law360 Pulse Leaderboard, including the Social Impact Leaders and Prestige Leaders rankings.
Additional details and a copy of the questions asked on the survey will be available in early 2023. The survey will open in February 2023.
For the most recent Women in Law Report, click here. For the most recent Diversity Snapshot, click here. For the 2022 Social Impact Leaders, click here. For the 2022 Prestige Leaders, click here. For the 2022 Law360 Pulse Leaderboard, click here.
Global 20
Law360 is reviving our series on law firms with a significant global reach. Additional details on how to submit will be provided in early 2023.
The call for submissions for this series will be sent out in March and submissions will be due in mid-April.
The series has a tentative publication date of late July or early August.
Check back for additional information in early 2023.
Titans of the Plaintiffs Bar
For the sixth year in a row, Law360 is planning a series of profiles on influential members of the plaintiffs bar who have had significant achievements over the past year. Submissions should include a listing of significant wins scored over the past year, as well as an explanation of what distinguishes this attorney and what their influence has been. The submission form will also ask for details like the practice area the attorney typically works in and their academic background. Additionally, we ask applicants to list advocates who can be contacted for perspective on what it's like to litigate alongside or opposite this attorney.
Submissions should include a listing of significant wins and cases handled from Jan. 1, 2022, through Dec. 31, 2022. Attorneys who won this award in 2022 are not eligible for 2023 recognition.
The call for submissions for this series will be sent out Jan. 9, and submissions will be due at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Feb. 17. The series has a tentative publication date of late March or early April.
For answers to FAQs, click here.
For a copy of the questions asked on the Titans of the Plaintiffs Bar form, click here.
For examples of previous stories in this series, click here.
Rising Stars
Law360 is looking for the top legal talent under 40 to be featured in its 2023 Rising Stars series, which will mark the award program's 14th straight year.
Nominations will be accepted for attorneys in the following practice areas: Appellate; Banking; Bankruptcy; Benefits; Cannabis; Capital Markets; Class Action; Competition/Antitrust; Compliance; Construction; Cybersecurity & Privacy; Employment; Energy; Environmental; Fintech; Fund Formation; Government Contracts; Health Care; Hospitality; Insurance; Intellectual Property; International Arbitration; International Trade; Life Sciences; Media & Entertainment; Mergers & Acquisitions; Private Equity; Product Liability; Project Finance; Real Estate; Securities; Sports & Betting; Structured Finance; Tax; Technology; Telecommunications; Transportation; Trials; and White Collar.
The submission form will ask for the attorney's age as well as give you space to include a detailed description of up to five significant matters the attorney has worked on. It also includes space to include more of their work beyond those five featured items. We welcome international and U.S.-based attorneys who are under 40 as of April 30, 2023. (In other words, they must be born on or after May 1, 1983.)
This award is meant to encompass an attorney's whole career, so attorneys are not eligible for this award if they have ever won it before. You may include accomplishments from an attorney's whole career right up until the deadline, but please remember our judges place the most emphasis on recent wins.
The call for submissions for this series will be sent out Feb. 20, and submissions will be due at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on March 31. The series has a tentative publication date of late May or early June.
For answers to FAQs, click here.
For a copy of the questions asked on the Rising Stars form, click here.
For examples of previous stories in this series, click here.
Regional Powerhouses
Law360 is looking to profile firms in California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and Washington with a strong regional presence. The submission form will ask you for the number of attorneys at your firm who work in the state, a list of offices the firm has in the state, and a detailed description of significant litigation wins, transactional work or other projects worked on in the state from May 15, 2022, to this year's deadline.
This series will highlight firms that employ a significant number of their attorneys in these states and have a strong regional focus.
The call for submissions for this series will be sent out April 3, and submissions will be due at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on May 12. The series is tentatively scheduled to begin publishing in August.
For answers to FAQs, click here.
For a copy of the questions asked on the Regional Powerhouses form, click here.
For examples of previous stories in this series, click here.
MVPs of the Year
For the 13th year running, Law360 will profile the attorneys who had the biggest wins and made the most significant contributions to their practice groups in the past year.
We will accept nominations for attorneys in the following practice areas: Appellate; Banking; Bankruptcy; Benefits; Cannabis; Capital Markets; Class Action; Competition/Antitrust; Compliance; Construction; Cybersecurity & Privacy; Employment; Energy; Environmental; Fintech; Fund Formation; Government Contracts; Health Care; Hospitality; Insurance; Intellectual Property; International Arbitration; International Trade; Life Sciences; Media & Entertainment; Mergers & Acquisitions; Private Equity; Product Liability; Project Finance; Real Estate; Securities; Sports & Betting; Structured Finance; Tax; Technology; Telecommunications; Transportation; Trials; and White Collar.
The call for submissions for this series will be sent out on May 15, and submissions will be due at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on June 30. This series will begin publishing in early September.
Submissions should provide a concise description of the attorney's achievements from June 27, 2022, through the deadline for submission.
For answers to FAQs, click here.
For a copy of questions asked on the MVPs form, click here.
For examples of previous stories in this series, click here.
Practice Groups of the Year
For the 13th straight year, Law360 will profile those practice groups that worked on the biggest deals or achieved the biggest wins in the most important cases over the past year.
We will accept nominations for each of the following practice areas: Appellate; Banking; Bankruptcy; Benefits; Cannabis; Capital Markets; Class Action; Competition/Antitrust; Compliance; Construction; Cybersecurity & Privacy; Employment; Energy; Environmental; Fintech; Fund Formation; Government Contracts; Health Care; Hospitality; Insurance; Intellectual Property; International Arbitration; International Trade; Life Sciences; Media & Entertainment; Mergers & Acquisitions; Private Equity; Product Liability; Project Finance; Real Estate; Securities; Sports & Betting; Structured Finance; Tax; Technology; Telecommunications; Transportation; Trials; and White Collar.
The call for submissions for this series will be sent out on Aug. 25, and submissions will be due at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Oct. 6. The series is tentatively scheduled to begin publishing in mid-January 2024.
Each submission should detail the group's major successes from Oct. 9, 2022, through the deadline for submission.
For answers to FAQs, click here.
For a copy of the questions asked on the Practice Groups of the Year form, click here.
For examples of previous stories in this series, click here.
