Surveys, Awards & More: Law360's 2026 Editorial Calendar

To find out more about each series or survey or to make a submission, click the relevant links below. This page is continually updated as new information becomes available. Links will be added in each section as submission forms and other documents become available. Please note that FAQs and instructions may be subject to change.
For a list of our practice areas and definitions of what falls into each one, click here. Please note that not all of these areas are recognized in our awards — see the list of practice areas for each award below.
Law360's Roundup of Quarterly Attorney Promotions
Every quarter, Law360 publishes a roundup of attorney promotions from law firms across the U.S. and around the world.
To submit your firm's attorney promotions for the fourth quarter of 2025 (October 1, 2025 through December 31, 2025), please click here.
We welcome submissions for anyone who was promoted to partner or partner equivalent and partners who were elevated within the firm. It should not include lateral hires, new hires, counsel or of counsel, associates or nonpartner-level positions. Appointments to fixed-term board or committee positions are not considered promotions.
Please do not submit duplicate entries for the same firm or attorneys. If you need to make any changes, please click on the entry link included in your automatic confirmation email. We also kindly ask to please make sure other colleagues have not submitted an online entry beforehand.
Submissions are due Friday, January 9, 2026, at 5 p.m. ET.
If you have any questions about quarterly promotions, please email newsroom@law360.com.
Law360's 2026 Editorial Boards
Law360 is looking for avid readers of our publications to serve as members of our 2026 editorial advisory boards.
The purpose of the editorial advisory board is to get feedback from readers on how Law360 can improve its coverage and to provide our reporters with a pool of potential sources. All discussions from the advisory board calls are off the record.
All participants will be asked to join one board conference call a year, which will generally be held on Tuesdays, Wednesdays or Thursdays at 4 p.m. EST/1 p.m. PST, and to give occasional feedback to section editors via email about specific news coverage.
On the annual conference call, participants will be asked to prepare two to three talking points and cases or trends in their practice areas to discuss. The more specific the suggestions are, the more helpful they will be to Law360 in planning future coverage, so we ask that board members take some time prior to the meeting to consider their answers. We will also ask for suggestions on how we can improve our coverage.
You must currently subscribe to and read the relevant Law360 publication to serve on an editorial advisory board.
The deadline for submissions will be announced in early 2026. Stay tuned for additional details on how to submit an application.
For a sample submission form, please click here. For more information, please see our FAQs.
Law360's Annual Law Firm Survey
Our annual survey of law firms supports Law360's deep dives into the law firm market. The survey is open to law firms that are U.S.-based and have at least 20 attorneys, and law firms based abroad that have at least 50 attorneys in the United States.
Data from the survey will also be used in the next iteration of the Law360 Pulse Leaderboard, Social Impact Leaders and Prestige Leaders rankings.
Additional details and a copy of the questions asked on the survey will be available in early 2026. Firms will be sent a unique link to fill out once the survey opens. If you do not receive a unique link for your firm, please contact surveys@law360.com to gain access.
For the most recent Women in Law Report, click here. For the most recent Diversity Snapshot, click here. For the most recent Social Impact Leaders, click here. For the most recent Prestige Leaders, click here. For the most recent Law360 Pulse Leaderboard, click here.
Global Law Firms
Law360 will continue to expand our series spotlighting law firms with a significant global presence in 2026. We would like to invite you to participate in this project by submitting data on your firm's global footprint.
The requested data will include the number and location of your offices around the world, the number of attorneys in each office, and the firm's global revenue.
We are particularly interested in submissions from law firms who operate in at least four countries. However, we welcome survey submissions from any interested firm that has at least one office outside the U.S. as we continue to develop our global series.
We will use this additional data to continue to grow our series spotlighting law firms with a significant global reach. Data from the survey may also be used in comparison tools, graphics, and other potential surveys, reports and news projects.
This year, the data request will be part of Law360's annual law firm survey. Additional details and a copy of the questions will be available in early 2026.
For questions, please email surveys@law360.com.
Titans of the Plaintiffs Bar
Submissions should include a listing of significant wins and cases handled from January 1, 2025, through December 31, 2025. Attorneys who won this award in 2025 are not eligible for 2026 recognition.
The call for submissions for this series will be sent out Jan. 5, and submissions will be due at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Feb. 20. The series has a tentative publication date of mid-May.
For answers to FAQs, click here.
For a copy of the questions asked on the Titans of the Plaintiffs Bar form, click here.
For examples of previous stories in this series, click here.
Rising Stars
Law360 is looking for the top legal talent under 40 to be featured in its 2026 Rising Stars series, which will mark the award program's 17th straight year.
Nominations will be accepted for attorneys in the following practice areas: Appellate; Banking; Bankruptcy; Benefits; Cannabis; Capital Markets; Class Action; Competition/Antitrust; Compliance; Construction; Criminal Practice; Cybersecurity & Privacy; Employment; Energy; Environmental; Fintech; Government Contracts; Health Care; Insurance; Intellectual Property; International Arbitration; International Trade; Life Sciences; Media & Entertainment; Mergers & Acquisitions; Private Equity; Product Liability; Real Estate; Securities; Sports & Betting; Tax; Technology; Telecommunications; Transportation; Trials; and White Collar.
The submission form will ask for the attorney's age as well as give you space to include a detailed description of up to five significant matters the attorney has worked on. It also includes space to include more of their work beyond those five featured items. We welcome international and U.S.-based attorneys who are under 40 as of April 30, 2026. (In other words, they must be born on or after May 1, 1986.)
This award is meant to encompass an attorney's whole career, so attorneys are not eligible for this award if they have ever won it before. You may include accomplishments from an attorney's whole career right up until the deadline, but please remember our judges place the most emphasis on recent wins.
The call for submissions for this series will be sent out Feb. 23, and submissions will be due at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on April 3. The series is tentatively scheduled to begin publishing in June.
For answers to FAQs, click here.
For a copy of the questions asked on the Rising Stars form, click here.
For examples of previous stories in this series, click here.
Regional Powerhouses
Law360 is looking to profile firms in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas and Washington state with a strong regional presence. The submission form will ask you for the number of attorneys at your firm who work in the state, a list of offices the firm has in the state, and a detailed description of significant litigation wins, transactional work or other projects worked on in the state from May 15, 2025, to this year's deadline.
This series will highlight firms that employ a significant number of their attorneys in these states and have a strong regional focus.
The call for submissions for this series will be sent out March 30, and the deadline for submissions is 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on May 8. The series is tentatively scheduled to begin publishing in August.
For answers to FAQs, click here.
For a copy of the questions asked on the Regional Powerhouses form, click here.
For examples of previous stories in this series, click here.
MVPs of the Year
For the 16th year running, Law360 will profile the attorneys who had the biggest wins and made the most significant contributions to their practice groups in the past year.
We will accept nominations for attorneys in the following practice areas: Appellate; Banking; Bankruptcy; Benefits; Cannabis; Capital Markets; Class Action; Competition/Antitrust; Compliance; Construction; Criminal Practice; Cybersecurity & Privacy; Employment; Energy; Environmental; Fintech; Government Contracts; Health Care; Insurance; Intellectual Property; International Arbitration; International Trade; Life Sciences; Media & Entertainment; Mergers & Acquisitions; Private Equity; Product Liability; Real Estate; Securities; Sports & Betting; Tax; Technology; Telecommunications; Transportation; Trials; and White Collar.
The call for submissions for this series will be sent out on May 11, and submissions will be due at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on July 10, 2025. This series will tentatively begin publishing in October.
Submissions should provide a concise description of the attorney's achievements from June 30, 2025, through the deadline for submission.
For answers to FAQs, click here.
For a copy of questions asked on the MVPs form, click here.
For examples of previous stories in this series, click here.
Summer Associates
Law360 surveys law students at two different points in the year about the process of securing a summer associate position at a law firm and their experience of firms' summer programs.
The results of last year's survey on the process law students followed to secure a summer position can be found here. The results of our survey of summer associates on their experiences at law firms can be found here.
We will invite law firms in late summer to share our survey about the summer program experience with their 2026 Summer Associates. Their input will help shape our reporting, and our findings may help influence your own decision-making for next year's class.
Additional details and a link to the survey will be provided in mid-2026. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact surveys@law360.com.
Practice Groups of the Year
For the 16th straight year, Law360 will profile those practice groups that worked on the biggest deals or achieved the biggest wins in the most important cases over the past year.
We will accept nominations for each of the following practice areas: Appellate; Banking; Bankruptcy; Benefits; Cannabis; Capital Markets; Class Action; Competition/Antitrust; Compliance; Construction; Criminal Practice; Cybersecurity & Privacy; Employment; Energy; Environmental; Fintech; Government Contracts; Health Care; Insurance; Intellectual Property; International Arbitration; International Trade; Life Sciences; Media & Entertainment; Mergers & Acquisitions; Private Equity; Product Liability; Real Estate; Securities; Sports & Betting; Tax; Technology; Telecommunications; Transportation; Trials; and White Collar.
The call for submissions for this series will be sent out on Aug. 24, and submissions will be due at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Oct. 9. The series is tentatively scheduled to begin publishing in late-January 2027.
Each submission should detail the group's major successes from October 1, 2025, through the deadline for submission.
For answers to FAQs, click here.
For a copy of the questions asked on the Practice Groups of the Year form, click here.
For examples of previous stories in this series, click here.
For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.