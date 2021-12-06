High Court Won't Review Fight Over Indefiniteness Test

By Adam Lidgett (December 6, 2021, 4:21 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected an Infinity Computer Products Inc. appeal alleging the Federal Circuit has created a new standard on indefiniteness, cementing a win Oki Data Americas Inc. secured at the circuit court in a patent dispute relating to fax machines. The justices on Monday shot down Infinity's September petition in which the company said that the Federal Circuit's February decision flouted the Supreme Court's 2014 Nautilus ruling, which held that patent claims must inform skilled artisans about the scope of the invention to be definite. The high court gave no reason for its denial. The dispute dates back to...

