High Court Won't Hear NC Hospital System Antitrust Challenge

By Nadia Dreid (December 6, 2021, 5:42 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court dashed a proposed class's last hope of having its antitrust suit against a North Carolina hospital system revived Monday when it declined to wade into a Fourth Circuit ruling that declared the hospital immune. The case was one of nearly 200 that were denied a petition for a writ of certiorari in an unsigned order from the justices that was handed down Monday morning. In doing so, the high court passed on exploring the matter of whether the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Hospital Authority, which does business as Atrium Health, counted as an arm of the local government for immunity...

