Day Pitney Taps Ex-Robinson & Cole Group Chair As Counsel

By Sameer Rao (December 6, 2021, 4:22 PM EST) -- A transactional law attorney with over 26 years of private practice experience throughout the New York City metropolitan area has recently left a partner position with Robinson & Cole, where he chaired its investment management practice group, for a counsel position with Day Pitney's office in Stamford, Connecticut. Day Pitney LLP announced the hire of Shant H. Chalian on Monday, the same day he started in its investment management and private funds practice, firm communications manager Elyse Blazey Gentile confirmed to Law360 Pulse. Chalian said in Day Pitney's statement that the firm's "impressive asset management, financial institutions and corporate client base" drew him...

