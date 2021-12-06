Binance, Animoca Brands Unveil $200M Gaming Incubator

By Charlie Innis (December 6, 2021, 4:58 PM EST) -- Cryptocurrency exchange Binance said Monday its funding arm for blockchain-based projects is partnering with Animoca Brands to launch a $200 million investment program for supporting new gaming startups. The investment program will inject capital into early-stage crypto startups that build on the blockchain network Binance Smart Chain in order to develop games. Hong Kong-based Animoca Brands and BSC are putting down $100 million each for the program, with the latter investing through its $1 billion growth fund, a new fund Binance announced in October, according to the announcement. "With this co-investment, projects building on BSC will get the opportunity to gain...

