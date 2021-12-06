Female Attys Still Underrepresented In Appellate Courts

By Ryan Boysen (December 6, 2021, 4:34 PM EST) -- Male lawyers are three times more likely to argue in front of the Seventh Circuit than their female counterparts, a glaring gender gap that has hardly budged over a decade, according to a new report by the American Bar Association that urges courts, corporate clients and law firms to do more to support female attorneys. The report, "How Unappealing: An Empirical Analysis of the Gender Gap Among Appellate Attorneys," highlights a persistent gender gap between appellate attorneys in the Seventh Circuit by looking at data for every case argued in 2009 and 2019. It's a gap that continues to exist in...

