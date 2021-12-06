Fed. Cannabis Legalization Still Viable In 2022, Report Says

By Sarah Jarvis (December 6, 2021, 9:33 PM EST) -- Federal action on cannabis prohibition is "a matter of when, not if," and the total addressable market for the U.S. cannabis industry is forecast at $84 billion for 2026, according to a new report. Financial services firm Cowen Inc. on Monday announced the release of its report, titled "Research Themes 2022," which highlights 14 investment themes to watch in the next year. The report indicated that while legalization of cannabis at the federal level may not happen immediately, it could happen next year. "We continue to view Washington's legalization of cannabis as a matter of when, not if, and it is...

