Nev. Pot Board Says Cultivator Hasn't Paid Taxes Since 2019

By Katryna Perera (December 6, 2021, 5:47 PM EST) -- Nevada's Cannabis Compliance Board is seeking to impose up to $220,000 in fines and suspend the license of a cannabis cultivator and producer that it alleges has continuously failed to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxes. NNV Operations I, which does business as Silver State Trading, has multiple unpaid or underpaid wholesale marijuana taxes to the state Department of Taxation dating back to June 2019, which violates provisions of the Nevada Revised Statutes and the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Regulations, according to the complaint filed last week. Nevada collects a 15% wholesale cultivation and production tax on marijuana. The CCB claims...

