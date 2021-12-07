When And How To Depose Fact Witnesses Remotely In 2022

By Tim Tryniecki and Thomas Mudd (December 7, 2021, 12:58 PM EST) -- As 2021 ends and the COVID-19 pandemic enters yet another new phase with the omicron variant and widespread vaccination, we find ourselves at the confluence of fact witness depositions and virtual platforms in all types of litigation in all 50 states. Both government regulations and court-mandated restrictions have limited in-person attendance at one of the most critical stages of any case. Most states now have specific rules that allow for depositions to be taken via telephone or other remote electronic means, such as Zoom. In addition, some employers have imposed travel restrictions during the pandemic that have further limited the ability...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS