Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade

By Jimmy Hoover (June 24, 2022, 10:22 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday upheld a Mississippi abortion ban and overturned the constitutional abortion right established nearly 50 years ago in Roe v. Wade, setting the stage for a widespread rollback of abortion rights in many statehouses around the country. The Supreme Court approved 6-3 a Mississippi law banning most abortions after 15 weeks, a period well before a fetus is considered viable and therefore unconstitutional under the 1973 decision in Roe. Five justices agreed with Mississippi that Roe was wrongly decided and nullified its holding that the Constitution protects a woman's right to an abortion. Justice Samuel Alito...

