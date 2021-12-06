Davis Polk Matches And Boosts Cravath's Bonus Scale

By Matt Perez (December 6, 2021, 4:55 PM EST) -- Davis Polk & Wardwell, which set the prevailing pay scale for associates this summer, matched and further boosted the year-end bonus structure set by Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP in November, the firm confirmed to Law360 Pulse on Monday. Davis Polk sent a memo saying it would offer year-end bonuses to U.S. associates from $15,000 for attorneys starting this year to $115,000 for lawyers who began working at the firm in 2014 and earlier, the same high pay scale as Cravath. @media screen and (min-width: 500px) { .sidebar { color: white; width: 250px; border-left: 6px solid #646f8c; background-color:#132a43; float:right; padding:15px; margin-left:20px;...

