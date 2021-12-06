OCC Report Warns Banks Of Growing Cyber, Climate Risks

By Al Barbarino (December 6, 2021, 3:02 PM EST) -- The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency warned Monday of elevated operational risks stemming from increasingly "brazen" cyberattacks and ransomware schemes, urging banks to employ the latest fintech security measures and system backups to protect customer data. Upon the release of Monday's semiannual risk report, OCC officials and subject matter experts stressed the need for countermeasures against cyberattacks, including multifactor authentication, the backup of critical systems and records, and the proper configuration of software that helps raise red flags internally. "Operational risk is elevated as banks respond to an evolving and increasingly complex operating environment, including cyber risks," said acting Comptroller Michael...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS