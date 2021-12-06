Novel Obstruction Indictment Of Mass. Judge Puzzles 1st Circ.

By Chris Villani (December 6, 2021, 3:59 PM EST) -- The First Circuit on Monday struggled with how to define the scope of judicial immunity for a Massachusetts state court judge who is charged with obstruction of justice for allegedly helping an immigrant evade federal custody, noting that the case is unprecedented. The three-judge panel seemed unsure of which previous cases might have weight in helping it decide the mid-case appeal by Judge Shelley Joseph and her court officer Wesley MacGregor. The pair took the fight to the appellate court after a district judge declined to dismiss the charges in June 2020 but effectively punted on the immunity issue. "Other than...

