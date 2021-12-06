3rd Circ. Chief's Retirement Opens Vacancy For Biden

By James Boyle (December 6, 2021, 4:27 PM EST) -- Judge D. Brooks Smith, the outgoing chief of the Third Circuit Court of Appeals, assumed senior status on Saturday, giving President Joe Biden a new vacancy to fill and a chance to even the balance between Democratic and Republican appointees on the Philadelphia-based court's bench. Before taking senior status over the weekend, Judge Smith was one of eight Republican-appointed judges on the 14-person panel, and replacing him would shift the balance to an even split between Republican and Democratic appointees. Judge Michael Chagares, the next most senior judge on the court, will replace Judge Smith as chief judge. Judge Smith could...

