Quinn Emanuel, Others Get $9.4M Atty Fee In Securities Suit

By Clark Mindock (December 7, 2021, 7:03 PM EST) -- A Delaware federal judge has awarded $9.4 million in attorney fees to Quinn Emanuel and others representing energy management software company C3 Inc. in a shareholder suit alleging fraud in a stock-swap deal, trimming an originally requested amount. U.S. District Judge Colm Connolly awarded the attorney fees Monday after receiving recommendations from a special master overseeing the case who found just two out of five arguments raised by the investors against the award had merit. The judge agreed with the special master that it was appropriate to trim $1 million from the original $10.1 million requested since the award for attorney...

