Del. Justices Mostly Uphold FOIA Block On Biden Senate Docs

By Jeff Montgomery (December 7, 2021, 3:57 PM EST) -- Delaware's Supreme Court has let stand a lower court finding that President Joe Biden's extensive, uncataloged trove of records from his 36 years in the U.S. Senate, donated to the University of Delaware, are not subject to state Freedom of Information Act access demands. The split decision released Monday, however, did send back for lower court reconsideration questions raised by two conservative groups — Judicial Watch Inc. and The Daily Caller News Foundation — regarding the adequacy of the university's search under an agreement covering the documents and communications about them for information subject to FOIA access demands. Not challenged on appeal by the two organizations, however,...

