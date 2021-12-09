For Junior Lawyers, Authenticity And A Solid Pitch Are Key

By Emily Weber (December 9, 2021, 12:19 PM EST) -- Over the last two years, many law firms have been forced to shake up their recruiting efforts — at times scaling back on hiring, while in other instances exercising any and all recruiting efforts to attract new talent. According to a recent report,[1] lateral partner hiring has remained active for highly profitable law firms as they seized the unexpected opportunity to poach attorneys from rivals. This sounds promising for some, but it also makes it harder for entry-level grads to find jobs in the legal field and for junior attorneys to progress within their firms. I graduated from law school right...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS