NY Atty Who Missed 7th Circ. Hearing Reprimanded

By Andrew Strickler (December 7, 2021, 2:31 PM EST) -- A New York lawyer has been chastised by the Seventh Circuit for "neglect of her duties" in an appeal of a trademark dispute, after giving an unacceptable answer to a potential sanction order. A three-judge panel in Chicago said Armonk, New York, attorney Farva Jafri, who represented an ex-CEO of litigation funder Oasis Legal Finance in a suit from his former company, did not try to explain why a motion she filed about a settlement was tardy. Jafri also didn't tell the court why her filing had been incomplete and didn't comply with a clerk's instructions, the court added. "Instead she...

