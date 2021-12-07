Accounting Firm Overstated Insurer's Finances, Suit Says

By Eli Flesch (December 7, 2021, 6:09 PM EST) -- The chief of the Vermont Department of Financial Regulation has accused a public accounting firm of misstating the finances of a now-insolvent mutual insurance company, according to a suit removed Monday to federal court. Commissioner Michael S. Pieciak said Chicago-based Crowe LLP issued three audits from 2016 to 2018 that portrayed the Global Hawk Insurance Co. Risk Retention Group as solvent when it was actually insolvent, the removal notice said. The commissioner is suing because his department is Global Hawk's liquidator. The flawed audits reported contributions to Global Hawk that were never made, according to the commissioner, who also accused Crowe...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS