MP Queries Ombudsman's Plans To Tackle Claims Backlog

By Irene Madongo (December 7, 2021, 3:47 PM GMT) -- The Treasury Committee asked the Financial Ombudsman Service on Tuesday if it thought its planned shake-up of its operations will compromise the quality of casework or trigger an increase in the fees businesses pay to fund the program. Mel Stride MP, chair of the Treasury Committee, wrote to interim chief ombudsman Nausicaa Delfas asking the dispute-resolution service to flesh out details of its action plan, which was published on Thursday. The plan included seeking more information about how it will get on top of its current backlog of cases. Stride noted in his letter that the service has committed to "significantly" exceed its original plans...

