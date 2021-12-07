Denmark Wins Fight To Extradite Woman In Danske Bank Case

By Richard Crump (December 7, 2021, 4:48 PM GMT) -- A London court rejected on Tuesday an attempt by a Danish-Russian businesswoman to avoid extradition to Denmark over allegations that she helped Eastern Europeans set up companies that were used in a €4.3 billion ($4.8 billion) money laundering scandal at the country's biggest lender. The Danish-Russian businesswoman accepts that she introduced clients to Danske Bank, Denmark biggest lender, but insists that she is innocent of the charges. (iStock) Judge Michael Fordham rejected arguments by Irene Ellert, 49, that her extradition would be oppressive because of a physical health condition, finding that the fresh evidence "is incapable of being decisive." Judge Fordham...

