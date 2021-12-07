More Firms Announce Associate Year-End, Special Bonuses

By Sarah Martinson (December 7, 2021, 2:03 PM EST) -- A slew of BigLaw firms, including Milbank LLP and initial bonus scale-setter Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP, are awarding associates special bonuses on top of year-end payments, after Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP announced Monday that it is giving out double bonuses in December. Milbank and Skadden are paying associates year-end bonuses ranging from $15,000 to $115,000 based on seniority, matching the year-end associate bonus scale that Cravath set in November, according to internal memos obtained by Law360 Pulse on Tuesday. The firms are also giving out special bonuses ranging from $4,000 to $23,000 based on seniority, matching Davis Polk's special...

