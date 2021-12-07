EU Updates State Aid Rules For Export Credit Coverage

By Najiyya Budaly (December 7, 2021, 3:25 PM GMT) -- The European Commission has revised state aid rules for insurance that protects exporters from nonpayment by their customers, to ensure that support from member states does not distort competition in the sector. The European Union's executive branch said on Monday that it has revised rules on short-term export credit insurance. The updated rules, which were drafted to ensure that state support for export credits does not damage competition in the bloc, will come into force on Jan. 1. Export credits allow buyers of goods and services to defer payment to a company based in a different country. But this creates risk...

