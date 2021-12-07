SSE Rejects Call For Separation Of Renewables Unit

By McCord Pagan (December 7, 2021, 6:47 PM EST) -- British utility SSE PLC rebuffed a call Tuesday from activist investor Elliott to separate its renewables business, saying such a move would harm the company as it works to deliver clean energy infrastructure and achieve net-zero emissions. Responding to a letter from Elliott Advisors (UK) Ltd. sent the same day, SSE chief executive Alistair Phillips-Davies said in the statement that separating would risk its growth opportunities. "Separation does not support the financing of our core growth businesses and would rule out adjacent growth options, as well as reducing the resilience of the business model – it is not the right outcome...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS