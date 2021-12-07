Gibson Dunn Pilots Fintech-Focused SPAC's $300M IPO

By Charlie Innis (December 7, 2021, 5:01 PM EST) -- Motive Capital Corp II, a special purpose acquisition company targeting financial technology businesses, began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday after raising $300 million in an upsized initial public offering, with guidance from Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP and underwriters' counsel Ropes & Gray LLP. Motive Capital II offered 30 million units at the price of $10 per unit, which is 5 million more units than it previously anticipated. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, and unit holders can trade one whole warrant for a share of common stock at...

