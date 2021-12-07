Mich. Pot Testing Lab Scores Partial Win Over State Recall

By Katryna Perera (December 7, 2021, 8:40 PM EST) -- A Michigan marijuana testing laboratory's bid for a preliminary injunction against the Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency has been partially granted after the judge found that the regulators had acted arbitrarily in ordering a recall against one of the labs. The MRA issued the recall on Nov. 17, saying it applied to all cannabis products except for inhalables that passed through Viridis and its sister laboratory Viridis North between Aug. 10 and Nov. 16. The agency said it had identified inaccurate or unreliable results from the labs and that an investigation was ongoing. But in his order Friday, Judge Christopher M. Murray...

