Full Fed. Circ. Told Teva Overreacting In Skinny Label IP Case

By Britain Eakin (December 7, 2021, 7:17 PM EST) -- Teva's warning that a second split panel decision reviving GlaxoSmithKline's $235 million jury win over its heart failure drug Coreg will have a "seismic" impact on the drug industry is overblown, GSK has told the full Federal Circuit. In a brief filed Monday, GSK urged the full court to deny Teva Pharmaceuticals' October petition for en banc review of the panel's August rehearing decision. GSK said Teva's argument that the revised panel decision still dooms the so-called skinny label regime, which allows generic manufacturers to get regulatory approval for unpatented uses of branded drugs, is itself doomed because the panel properly applied the...

