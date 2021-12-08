Hemp Equipment Seller Should Face RICO Claim, Court Told

By Sarah Jarvis (December 8, 2021, 8:50 PM EST) -- A supplement company has urged a Utah federal judge to deny a dismissal bid brought by a company that purportedly sold it aging hemp extraction equipment that required retrofitting, arguing that it properly stated claims for relief in the allegations in question in its $45 million suit. LifeTech Pharma LLC argued in a Monday opposition filing that the U.S. District Court for the District of Utah should reject a motion to dismiss brought by Master Smith Enterprises LLC, Smith Systems LLC and Anthony Russell Smith, the sole member of both companies. The Smith defendants argued that the supplement company failed to...

