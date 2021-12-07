DC Circ. Backs FERC Orders In Entergy Utilities Spat

By Keith Goldberg (December 7, 2021, 8:45 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit on Tuesday upheld the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's calculation of payments to settle a dispute over violations of a now-defunct operating agreement between Southeastern utility units of Entergy Corp., rejecting challenges raised by Louisiana utility regulators. An appeals court panel said FERC properly excluded certain electricity sales made by Entergy Arkansas from its calculation of approximately $135 million in damages the utility had to pay for violating restrictions on third-party power sales contained in a joint operating agreement between Entergy Arkansas and five other Entergy utilities. In rejecting arguments from the Louisiana Public Service Commission that FERC got...

