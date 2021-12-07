Weinstein, Boies Defeat Actress's Suit After Missed Deadline

By Rachel Scharf (December 7, 2021, 5:52 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Monday tossed Rose McGowan's allegations that Harvey Weinstein conspired with attorneys David Boies and Lisa Bloom to suppress her rape allegations against the now-convicted movie producer, after the actress fired her lawyers and missed court deadlines. U.S. District Judge Otis D. Wright II had tentatively dismissed McGowan's amended racketeering claims on Nov. 9, finding that she had not sufficiently accused Weinstein, Boies and Bloom of conspiring alongside Israeli private intelligence firm Black Cube to discredit her rape claims. The judge then ordered McGowan to explain why she deserves another chance to rewrite the complaint. McGowan terminated...

