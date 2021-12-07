Ex-UBS Trader Hayes Can't Appeal Libor-Rigging Conviction

By Richard Crump (December 7, 2021, 10:34 PM GMT) -- Former UBS Group AG and Citigroup Inc. banker Tom Hayes, the first trader convicted of rigging Libor, lost his bid to appeal his U.K. criminal conviction on Monday. The Criminal Cases Review Commission blocked Hayes from referring his 2015 conviction for rigging the London interbank offered rate, an interest rate benchmark used to price trillions of dollars of securities, to the Court of Appeal. The decision by the commission, which investigates suspected miscarriages of justice, comes almost five years after Hayes argued that his conviction should be quashed because his mental health wasn't properly considered at trial and evidence wasn't put...

