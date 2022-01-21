IP Group Of The Year: Irell

By Britain Eakin (January 21, 2022, 2:02 PM EST) -- The intellectual property team at Irell & Manella LLP notched the second-largest patent jury damages award ever for VLSI Technology LLC in 2021 and also secured one of the largest verdicts involving standard-essential patents, earning the firm a spot among Law360's 2021 Intellectual Property Groups of the Year. The chair of Irell's litigation practice group, Morgan Chu, told Law360 the firm is well positioned to win outsize jury verdicts because it focuses on quality over quantity. Though it boasts just three national offices and about 60 attorneys — 50 of whom are in the firm's intellectual property litigation group — Chu said Irell...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS