Judge Stays Challenges To Pa. County's Vaccine Mandate

By Matthew Santoni (December 7, 2021, 6:01 PM EST) -- A Pittsburgh federal judge has paused two lawsuits challenging Allegheny County, Pennsylvania's employee vaccine mandate while the Pennsylvania Labor Relations Board decides whether the mandate should have been subject to bargaining with the county's unions. U.S. District Judge Cathy Bissoon, who had denied a preliminary injunction and allowed the county's Dec. 1 deadline for employees to get vaccinated or face dismissal, administratively stayed the challenges brought by the Allegheny County Police Association and the Allegheny County Prison Employees Independent Union, along with a pending motion to dismiss from the county. "As indicated at the preliminary injunction hearing, the court does not...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS