Coal Cos. Hit With $2.6M Fine For Violating Prior CWA Deal

By Morgan Conley (December 8, 2021, 5:13 PM EST) -- A Virginia federal court has ordered Southern Coal Corp. and three of its affiliates to pay $2.58 million in penalties after determining that the companies can't "end run" their obligations under a past consent decree by letting their water quality permits lapse. U.S. District Judge Michael F. Urbanski sided with the federal government, Alabama and Tennessee in an order Tuesday. The court ruled that Southern Coal and its affiliates violated a 2016 consent decree by allowing their National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permits to lapse and through unpermitted discharges of pollutants at six sites in Tennessee and Alabama. The court shut...

