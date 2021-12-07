Biden's OCC Pick Omarova Bows Out Amid Senate Opposition

By Jon Hill (December 7, 2021, 6:28 PM EST) -- Law professor Saule Omarova has thrown in the towel on her bid to serve as a top banking regulator in the Biden administration, pulling her nomination to the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency amid opposition from Republicans, the banking industry and even some moderate Democrats. In a letter released Tuesday, Omarova requested that the White House withdraw her nomination from consideration, saying that it was "no longer tenable" for her to continue as a candidate. President Joe Biden said in a separate statement that he had accepted her request and pledged to find a new nominee for the OCC's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS