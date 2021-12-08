Rollins Confirmed As Mass. US Atty After Harris' Tiebreaker

By Chris Villani (December 8, 2021, 3:20 PM EST) -- The U.S. Senate on Wednesday confirmed Rachael Rollins as the next U.S. attorney for the District of Massachusetts, ending a bruising battle over her nomination in a 51-50 vote with Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the partisan deadlock. Rachael Rollins was confirmed as the U.S. attorney for the District of Massachusetts by a divided Senate on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) The unabashedly progressive Rollins, who was elected Boston's district attorney in 2018, is the first U.S. attorney nominee to require a roll call vote to be confirmed since 1974. She becomes the first Black woman to serve as Massachusetts' top federal...

